10 Paddy's Day themed goodies for when you're feeling patriotic

The foodies guide to celebrating Paddy's Day 2022!

Need some help getting into the patriotic spirit this St. Patrick's Day? These Dublin spots have created the very best Paddy's Day themed goodies, perfect to get you into the celebratory mood.

The Church

Location: Jervis Street

Mmmm, the other kind of green juice. The Church is serving up this Paddy's Day cocktail for the week that's in it and has fittingly named it "The Green Isle". It's a blend of Blue Curacao, Malibu, and pineapple juice.

Mint Coffee

Location: Mount Merrion & Blackrock

Fancy a patriotic drink? Mint Coffee has just the thing; choose between their Green Apple Slushie or their Green Apple Boba. Both beverages are being sold at both their locations.

Honey Truffle Kitchen

Location: Pearse Street

Check out these adorable 'Craic agus Spraoi' biscuits from Honey Truffle Kitchen - the perfect food for getting into the celebratory mood this Paddy's Day.

Nice Burger

Locations: Glasnevin & Dún Laoghaire

Nice Burger has the Shamrock Shake from now until they run out of shamrocks - who knew a bright green drink could look this good?

Sam's

Location: Goatstown

Can't go too far wrong with some Paddy's themed cupcakes, complete with a gold coin wedged in the frosting (it may not be a whole pot but it'll do for some luck).

Queen of Tarts

Location: Temple Bar

St. Patrick's Day wouldn't be complete without some Guinness, and if you're not one for the pints, why not try these chocolate Guinness cupcakes from Queen of Tarts?

Craft Cocktails

Location: Green Street

The only acceptable drinks to be having on Paddy's Day are pints of Guinness, or something green. Craft Cocktails introduce their Green St Sour, two parts strong, one part sweet, and one part sour. And luminous green, naturally.

Chimac

Location: Aungier Street

In honour of Paddy's Day, Chimac introduce a new ice-cream sarnie. It comes with matcha ice-cream, sandwiched between a tahini and sesame cookie, and dipped in white chocolate. One of our fave all-year goodies, made even better when Paddy's themed.

V-Face

Location: Stoneybatter

Just in time for Paddy's Day, V-Face introduces one of the nation's fave dishes: The Chicken Fillet Roll. But not just any chicken fillet roll - this one is vegan and made with the creamiest and greenest pesto, so you can really feel the Paddy's Day vibes while you're eating it.

The Rolling Donut

Multiple Locations

It wouldn't be a national holiday in Dublin if we didn't get some occasion themed donuts. The Rolling Donut steers from the obvious choice (green icing) and instead launched their limited edition Guinness donut, a sourdough base filled with Guinness infused cream, and topped with chocolate ganache. Not only that, but they have brought back their Baileys donut as well, if you're feeling especially patriotic.

No Name

Location: Fade Street

And if you are dying of thirst after a day of shouting and singing in the name of St. Patrick, No Name has the cure - we don't know what's in it but we know this cocktail is bright green, making it fit for consumption over this fine holiday.

We hope you have an unreal Paddy's Day, and enjoy some of these themed goodies over the course of the weekend. Is there a better way of being patriotic than through food and drink? We think not.

Header image via Instagram/niceburgerdublin

