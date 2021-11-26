10 spots in Dublin to get a festive mince pie!

The countdown to Christmas is truly on when the mince pies come out!

It's less than a month until the big day, and all over Dublin, cafés are baking up mince pies. If they're one of your fave parts of Christmas, then make sure you get down to one (or two) of these spots in the next few weeks.

1. Ebb & Flow

Location: Clontarf

Holidays are coming and Ebb & Flow are reeling them in with these delicious mince pies. This Clontarf coffee spot opens every day until 5pm.

2. Bread 41

Location: Pearse Street

From the 26th November, Bread 41 are serving up mince pies, and if they're as good as their croissants and muffins, then you will not be disappointed. They open until 2pm Monday to Sunday.

3. Fable + Stey

Location: Blackrock

Make sure to ask for some brandy butter when ordering mince pies from Fable + Stey. As if they weren't festive enough already. Fable + Stey open Tuesday to Saturday from 8am to 3.30pm.

4. Farmhouse Café

Location: Walkinstown

These bad boys are bound to fly off the shelves, so don't wait too long before going to try one. Farmhouse Café closes on weekends but opens 8am to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

5. Tang

Location: Dawson Street

Tang are known for their great wholesome food, and their mince pies are no exception. If you order one of their dinner boxes, there will be a mince pie in there for you too. Tang opens Monday to Friday 8.30am to 3.30pm, and on Saturdays 10.30am to 4pm. They close on Sundays.

6. Little Honey

Location: Loughlinstown

Just look at that powdered sugar. Positively dreamy. You can purchase these mince pies from Little Honey individually, or in a box. Little Honey opens Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 3pm.

7. Velvet Cupcake

Location: Portmarnock

Get some freshly baked mince pies from Velvet Cupcake in Portmarnock to truly get into the festive spirit. Velvet Cupcake opens from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.

8. No Messin Bakery

Location: Smithfield

You can preorder a batch of mince pies from No Messin Bakery now if you want to be sure to have a ton come Christmas Day.

9. Two Pups Coffee

Location: Frederick Street

They aren't traditional mince pies, but we love the creativity behind these financiers from Two Pups Coffee.

10. Kennedy's Food Store

Multiple Locations

Kennedy's have been preparing for mince pie season, and are finally now selling them to the public. Why not pick up a batch from one of their stores?

Where are you going to get a mince pie? You may need to taste test a few ahead of Santy arriving.

Header image via Instagram/tangfood

READ ON: 5 places in Dublin to enjoy a warming winter beverage