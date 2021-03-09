15 Mother's Day food boxes to show the love this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

March 9, 2021 at 12:47pm

15 Mother's Day food boxes to show the love this weekend

Mother's Day falls this Sunday and though we hardly need an occasion to celebrate our lovely mams, it's still an excuse to show them how much they mean to us.

From my experience, most Irish mammies hate a fuss - maintaining that a nice cuppa will suffice - but marking the day with a food box from one of her fave local restaurants is a surefire way to win you some brownie points.

Set the table, swap the milky tea for some bubbles and present her with a feast she won't forget in a hurry.

Here are 15 different Mother's Day meal kit options to choose from.

Toons Bridge Dairy

A collab between Toons Bridge Dairy and Neighbourhood Wine, the Mother's Day kit includes a mix of cheese, charcuterie and five cannoli - accompanied by one bottle of white and one bottle of red. Divine.

Brother Hubbard

Claiming that one single day is "ungenerous", Brother Hubbard are fully prepped for Mother's Weekend with both brunch and dinner kits available to choose from.

Deville's Dalkey

Offering customers two different options, whichever you go for is sure to impress.

Tang

Pulling out all the stops, Tang's Mother's Day bunch box even comes with a beautiful bunch of dried flowers from Shop the Garden. Two birds, one stone.

The Butcher Grill 

Designed to feed a family of four, The Butcher Grill has only one rule when it comes to prepping their take-home feast and that is - "No mothers allowed in the kitchen unless to top up their prosecco".

Two Pups Café

Hoping to cater to many different tastes, Two Pups has a couple of different options to choose from - including their famous French toast kits, a Mother's Day cake box full of delicious treats, and their weekly supper club (which includes a starter, main and dessert).

Network

Order a Mother's Day brunch box from Network and they'll throw in flowers, chocolates and a handwritten card too which is extremely sound of them I think you'll agree.

 

Bake Delicious 

Not necessarily a meal kit, this one is for the more sweet-inclined. Nothing says love like personalised cupcakes.

Woodruff

Catering to two or four people, Woodruff's Mother's Day meal kit has apple and blackcurrant crumble on the menu... so that's me sold.

Berman and Wallace

Letting the kiddos prep breakfast in bed may sound like more hassle than it's worth, but Berman and Wallace have put together a handy kit that makes it a relatively straightforward process. All mammies appreciate the luxury of a lie-in.

The Old Music Shop

Afternoon Tea and fancy crockery - your mammy won't know herself.

Rustic Honey

Lemon drizzle cake, chocolate and pecan pound cake, mini skones... the list goes on. Gift wrapped in satin ribbon, the Rustic Honey Mother's Day box comes with a gorge bunch of colourful spring flowers too.

Asador 

Perhaps a fancy Sunday tipple sounds more like what you had in mind? Asador has a champagne and cocktail gift set that includes a mini Moet bottle, two pink margaritas and two espresso martinis. So tell your mam to don her gladrags and enjoy.

The Old Orchard Inn

Another spot with Afternoon Tea on the menu, The Old Orchard Inn's offering comes complete with a cake stand and a choice between two cocktails (the vintage tea party cocktails or the bellini box cocktails). Notions eleven.

Salumi Grazing

Grazing boards are never a bad idea and Salumi Grazing has it down to a perfect art with their beautiful charcuterie and fruit-filled boxes.

