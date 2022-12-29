17 of the best Dublin hospitality openers of 2022

Some spots to add to your to-try list in 2023.

While 2022 unfortunately saw more hospitality closures than we would like, there was also an abundance of openings to be excited about. It's been an undeniably difficult year for the restaurant industry, and we're buzzing that these spots have taken the leap regardless. From Dublin's first South African food truck, to the opening of several pastel de nata cafés, the hospitality landscape got some class additions this year.

1. SA Braii

Location: Spencer's Dock

Open since September, SA Braai is the brainchild of friends Eimear and Wiseman who noticed a major gap in the market for South African food in Dublin. Chef Wiseman hails from Capetown and his passion and flair for smoking meat on the Braai is evident.

2. Day n Night

Location: Denmark Street

Denmark Street welcomed Day N Night, a nostalgic spot for Korean style toasties with a vibey interior, in April, serving up delicious food, no matter the time. By day you can avail of their delicious toasties, such as the Crab and Caviar or the Beef Bulgogi sambo. By night they serve authentic Japanese ramen as well as the classic crowd pleaser, bao buns. Truly one of the best hospitality opener in Dublin this year.

3. Aperitivo Cicchetti

Location: Nassau Street

Coming to Sprezzatura's throne is Aperitivo Cicchetti, which launched at the end of August on Nassau Street. Taking up residence beside new bar Tapped (also a great addition to Dublin's city centre) the spot is known for their small pasta plates, but they also serve a variety of starters, meats, and fish, as well as some lovely cocktails. Unlike many spots in Dublin, this one won't break the bank, with some pasta dishes starting at €6.50, and if you go with a few friends, you can make a pretty good stab at trying most of the menu.

I have a full review of Aperitivo Cicchetti HERE.

4. Kodiak

Location: Rathmines

While the loss of Copan cannot be ignored, we were buzzing to see the people behind Bonobo take up the mantle, turning the space into Kodiak. It's received nothing but rave reviews since opening, one from our very own social media executive who tried their pizzas and declared them chef's kiss.

5. Flower & Bean

Location: Cork Street

2022 saw the opening of many cafés, but the one that sticks out in my mind the most is Flower & Bean. It's a ten minute walk from the Lovin office, and our team has one by one all made the journey over to Cork Street to check them out. And one by one, we've all fallen in love with the space.

Not only are the staff incredibly friendly, there's just a wholesome vibe to Flower & Bean that you don't get in every café. Their pastries are delicious as well as aesthetically pleasing, and they do a great cup of coffee to boot.

6. Café Lisboa

Location: Little Mary Street

We're not sure when 2022 became the year of the pastel de nata, maybe from everyone's sudden fervour to visit Lisbon (myself included, twice) but we're not mad at all. Café Lisboa took Dublin by storm in August, the end of the summer, an ideal time given everyone was returning from their holidays and maybe in search of something to keep that summer feeling going.

7. Nomo Ramen

Location: Charlotte's Way

After lots of teasing, Nomo arrived at Charlotte's Way in April, serving authentic ramen that has quickly become the go-to for this kind of cuisine. They do it all, meat-y ramen, veggie ramen, even vegan ramen, and they cook their noodles only to 80% so they can continue to cook in the broth and don't get soggy.

8. Shaku Maku

Location: Rathmines

Rathmines was treated to a lot of gorgeous new hospitality openers this year, and Shaku Maku has to be one of their best. It arrived on the Dublin 6 scene in February, a Middle Eastern diner serving up a storm in the way of mezze platters, griddle dishes served with flat bread, and "Josper" grills.

If you've got a fussy eater in your life they'll have plenty of tasty grilled meat options to chow down on, while you get adventurous with a mix of small plates or something spicy from the griddle section.

9. Salt & Vinegar

Location: Rathfarnham

What could be mistaken for any ordinary chipper is anything but. This hipster takeaway spot landed in January, at a time where Dublin was in desperate need of a new opener. The 8pm curfew was in effect, we didn't know whether we were heading in or out of a lockdown, and Salt & Vinegar arrived to ease the pain of possibly returning to takeaways.

The mains include the classic fish and chips, fried chicken sandwich, as well as the elite chip butty. We had our eyes set on the pint of prawns with lemon mayo however, or the salt and pepper squid and chips. They also do curry beans, crushed peas, and pickled onion rings for sides, as well as six different kinds of dip (we stan a chipper that gives us a lot of choice when it comes to dips).

10. Milo's

Location: Drumcondra

For a year we've been getting little sneak peeks of the new spot from Two Boys Brew, and now it's finally here. Milo's has opened in Drumcondra in November, and looks to be a natural extension of the incredible café and food we've come to expect from Two Boys Brew.

11. Hyde

Location: Lemon Street

One of Dublin’s coolest new hotspots provides a full 360 offering, including a stylish café bar where guests can enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail or light snack with drinks; an Asian-style restaurant Gekko, headed up by award-winning chef & Culinary Director, Karl Whelan; and a sleek terrace for those looking to meet up with friends over drinks and a yakitori sharing plate or to host an event for up to 100 guests.

12. The Blackrock

Location: Blackrock

Aptly named The Blackrock (just incase there was a chance of anyone forgetting where it is), the stylish new spot will serve a food menu inspired by European, Middle Eastern and South American flavours, as well as an extensive cocktail list and all your favourite beers on tap.

13. Currabinny

Location: Collins Barracks

Currabinny, the culinary brain child of James Kavanagh and William Murray opened its first food van this year, a vintage green gem parked up in Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Inchicore. Since then, they've moved onto the main square of the National Museum of Ireland.

14. Bambino

Location: Stephen Street Lower

Dublin's pizza game has been upped significantly over the last few years, however, there was room for a new addition when it came to pizza by the slice. Bambino joined the likes of DiFontaine's when it came to this calling, and has quickly become one of the go-to pizza spots in the Dublin city centre.

15. Mad Yolks

Location: Smithfield

The Mad Yolks team quietly opened their doors at Smithfield Square in March, their first permanent sit-in restaurant. Anyone partial to a breakfast bap or the masterpiece that is a Mad Yolks bacon or sausage classic, this is your sign to do so.

16. Yeeros

Location: Wexford Street

For the better part of 2022 I've been waiting for the new Yeeros to open, and just weeks before 2023, they launched on Wexford Street, bringing gyros, pitas, tzatziki, and loukoumades to Dublin 2.

PYE

Location: Dundrum

PYE in Dundrum is owned by the same people as Oscars in Smithfield, Doyles Corner in Phibsborough and The Barbers Bar in Stoneybatter.

What makes this opener even more exciting is that it's completely dog-friendly, and not in the way where they just have a few water bowls outside the premises. PYE allows, and even encourages dogs to come inside, and even have a doggy vending machine installed.

Header images via Instagram/shakumakudublin & /bambino_dublin

