4 scrumptious spots to get poké bowls in Dublin

These bowls are sensational.

Poké bowls are all the rage. They're a Hawaiian dish typically served with raw fish. The fish is cut into slices, with poké meaning to slice in Hawaiian. These delicious bowls are generally served with rice, spinach, pickled vegetables, and then drizzled in a kind of sauce. They are absolutely delicious, and a must try for fish lovers.

1. Shaka Poké

Located in Blackrock Market, Shaka Poké is a stall dedicated to the poké bowl. They serve bowls with tuna, salmon, and crab with a wide selection of vegetable and sauces to pair with it. We recommend coating your bowl in the shaka sauce - you will not regret it!

2. Nutbutter

Situated at Grand Canal Dock, Nutbutter is a haven for delicious healthy food. Amongst their other wholesome salad and rice bowls, they serve two kinds of poké bowls, one plant based, where watermelon replaces the fish, and one with salmon. They are open every day 11:30-9.

3. Akaka

Based on Liffey Street, Akaka is one of the best spots for poké bowls in Dublin. They do poké bowls with spicy salmon and tuna, or with barbecue chicken if you're just not into fish. There are vegan and vegetarian bowls, as well as a build your own option, so you can be as adventurous as you dare to be. They are open 11-8 for collection every day.

4. Kimchi Hophouse

This spot on Parnell Street serves sushi poké bowls that can be served with tuna, salmon, or eel. Kimchi Hophouse are open every day 12-10pm.

Which spot will you check out first?

Header image via Instagram/akakapoke

