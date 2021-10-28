5 Dublin spots that do unreal cinnamon buns

In dire need of a cinnamon bun? I mean, when are you not?

Need something sweet today? For a little morning pick me up, we have compiled a list of places for you to enjoy a fresh (and delicious) cinnamon bun.

1. Bread 41

Location: Pearse Street

It should be no surprise that the baking masterminds at Bread 41 do an especially attractive cinnamon bun. You'll want to get there early to nab one before they're all gone!

2. The Orange Goat

Location: Killester

As the caption says, "all you need to start the day". Why not pop in and grab yourself a coffee and a mammoth cinnamon bun as the ultimate morning treat?

3. Fable + Stey

Location: Newtown Park

Not going to lie, we're a little mesmerised by those buns. How is it they look as good raw as they do when they're baked? Get over to Fable + Stey if you want to see the finished product!

4. Honey Truffle Kitchen

Location: Pearse Street

Now just look at the gooeyness of those swirls! Honey Truffle Kitchen knows the importance of treating yourself, so they've made these amazing warm chocolate and cinnamon Chelsea buns. They open Monday to Friday, 8-3.30.

5. The Morning

Location: Pleasant Street

They may have changed their name, but they haven't changed their amazing standards when it comes to baked goods. To make it even better, they were inspired by the season and are serving pumpkin spice buns alongside their regular cinnamon buns.

Where do you think does the best cinnamon bun?

Header image via Instagram/honeytrufflekitchen

READ ON: Check out this spooky production of Hansel and Gretel in Dundrum this weekend