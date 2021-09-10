5 pastries to try in Dublin this weekend

I know what you're here for.

You saw the title - you know we have the goods. You know we've spent all week dutifully scrolling and taste testing in the name of finding you the perfect baked delights for your weekend whether you're planning on enjoying them in bed with a coffee and the paper, or as part of a picnic on the top of the Sugarloaf. Let's get into it.

Maple & Pecan Croissant from Legit, Meath Street

The ultimate flavour combo for anyone with a sweet tooth, and the perfect accompaniment to your flattie.

Sourdough Buns from Meet Me in the Morning, Pleasants Street

Will you go for cinnamon or cardamon? Or both... it's the weekend after all.

Apple turnovers from The Pepper Pot, Georges Street Arcade

Inspired by Paris, don't you know. If you're taking one of these home, I'd personally pick up a lil tub of vanilla ice cream to further enhance the treating of yourself.

Hot Dog Croissant from Bread 41, Pearse Street

I mean, what's there to say about this really. Other than we don't want to go through our weekend having not tried it.

Bacon, Cheese and Nduja Croissant from 505, Loughlinstown

I sampled one of these during the week and if you're a savoury croissant lover, they're a must. The melty cheese and kick from the nduja are a match made in heaven.

Here's hoping that wherever you go this weekend and whatever you do, a delicious flaky treat is never far away.

Header image via Instagram/legitcoffeeco

