6 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

Another weekend, another listicle of all our recommendations on what to eat in Dublin!

We've got quite the mix this week, from veggie friendly options, to dishes that would satisfy any meat eater.

1. Popcorn Cauliflower, Bao Bun

Location: Aungier Street

Forget popcorn chicken - it's all about popcorn cauliflower. This veggie friendly starter is the perfect way to prep your tummy for bao buns.

2. Veggie Wrap, Copper and Straw

Location: Arran Quay

Copper and Straw are serving some vegan friendly wraps, with curried chickpeas and a ton of veggies. Something warm and full of goodness for a Saturday or Sunday lunch.

3. Duck Leg, Pink Restaurant

Location: South William Street

Moving onto a very non-veggie friendly dish, this duck leg from Pink Restaurant looks glamorous as well as tasty. It's done in salt and chili, pickled slaw, hot honey drizzle, and curry aioli.

4. Chermoula Chicken Thighs, Winedown

Location: Montague Street

This plate is big on flavour. Winedown serves this gorge chermoula chicken thigh dish with mango salsa, and it looks heavenly.

5. Prawn Linguine, O'Connell's Pub & Restaurant

Location: Howth

Sometimes nothing else will do it but a big bowl of pasta. O'Connell's is doing this gorge prawn, courgette, and chili oil linguine, which sounds divine for a weekend of dinner and drinks.

6. Chocolate Budino, Pi Pizza

Location: South Great George's Street

We always have to include a dessert on these lists and Pi Pizza does more than just a great pie... Here they serve a chocolate budino with ice-cream and extra virgin olive oil, topped with sea salt.

Which dish looks like it's a bit of you this weekend?

Header image via Instagram/pipizza

