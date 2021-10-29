6 Dublin dishes to check out this weekend if you're a veggie

Finding good vegetarian friendly food can be a struggle.

Veggie dishes don't need to be boring, or even overly complicated. These Dublin restaurants and cafés have some fabulous options for a hungry vegetarian over the weekend, and there's not a salad in sight!

Beans on toast, Baa Baa Café

Location: Chapelizod

Baa Baa Café bring a whole new meaning to beans on toast. This stack consists of cannellini beans, feta, and greens on organic sourdough toast. You can also add eggs if you fancy them.

Mushroom Mac N Cheese, Mac Daddy

Location: Temple Bar

Swap out the standard mac n cheese that's served with pork for this mushroom dish. The Shroomer from Mac Daddy has all the best ingredients from the traditional mac n cheese, with the addition of white truffle oil and truffle mayo.

Cauliflower wraps, Brother Hubbard

Locations: Capel Street & Harrington Street

These cauliflower wraps look better than chicken. Brother Hubbard are showing their veggie customers some love with the addition of these to their menu. They can be paired with soups or salads, and they're vegan as well as vegetarian friendly!

Pumpkin Soup, The Green Room Bar

Location: North Dock

I mean, it tis the season and all. The Green Room Bar are doing a mean pumpkin soup with black peppercorn, blue cheese, parmesan fondue, and croutons. You might have to dine with this fella, but hey, the soup sounds amazing right?

Cauliflower wings, V-Face

Location: Stoneybatter

Cauliflower wings are the new chicken wings. V-Face knows what they're doing when it comes to veggie and vegan friendly food, and these wings look amazing. Even non-vegetarians will be amazed!

Hot cake, Two Boys Brew

Location: Phibsborough

Last, but certainly not least, a hot cake that no one could pass up. Two Boys Brew are welcoming the colder days with this berry topped hot cake, and we think our veggie readers will love it!

What's your favourite restaurant for vegetarians?

Header image via Instagram/macdaddy_ire

