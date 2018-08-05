Feature Food and Drink

6 Easy Weeknight Dinners To Whip Up In Under 20 Minutes

Because time is money, and money can be spent on food

8D9841Ab E374 4Ff6 91C5 6B8D23C0Fcdd

Do you often sigh at the thought of making a dinner when you get home from work? Do you worry about how much you spend on ready-made meals or takeaways? Conincidentally, do you want me to stop asking annoying questions?

If you answered 'yes' to any of the above then you're in luck - because we've put together a list of cheap, tasty and easy meals that you can whip up at the drop of a hat, any day after work.

Huzzah!

Don't ever say we don't treat you well...

1. Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a Middle Eastern breakfast dish, made with fresh tomatoes, peppers, eggs, jalapeños and many more. It's filling, tasty, super cheap and super easy - plus it's the perfect dish to whip up for vegetarians or carnivores. You can even throw in some bacon or chorizo if you're missing the meat.

Full recipe here.

Shakshuka Super Jumbo V2

Photo cred: cooking.nytimes.com

2. Rigatoni with brussels sprouts, parmesan, lemon, and leek

Get your greens in, while also giving your taste buds something to shout about.

Note: This is one of the very rare dishes that feels like comfort food, but is actually good for you. Do with this information what you will.

Full recipe here.

Rigatoni With Brussels Sprouts Parmesan Lemon And Leek 940X560

Photo cred: www.bonappetit.com

3. Asian lettuce wraps

Healthy, filling, tasty and takes only SEVEN MINUTES to make. Seven. You'd be mad not to.

Full recipe here.

Xp Ru242297 Jpg Pagespeed Ic Ht1 Pfph Pa

Photo cred: familycircle.com

4. Quick Vietnamese noodle soup with beef

Tasty, different and only takes 20 minutes in total - whipping this recipe up will make you feel like a proper whizz kid in the kitchen. Now stir, grasshopper.

Full recipe here.

Screen Shot 2016 06 22 At 14 43 14

Photo cred: foodandwine.com

5. Easy chicken and cheese enchiladas

Perfect for those of you keen to dig in, but not keen to order from a takeaway. They take about 20 minutes altogether and taste absolutely insane.

Full recipe here.

8D9841Ab E374 4Ff6 91C5 6B8D23C0Fcdd

Photo cred: www.pillsbury.com

6. Whole grain spaghetti with kale and tomatoes

Wholesome, delicious and super filling - this dish ticks every box imaginable. Perfect for food lovers with any allergies or sensitive tummies. It's also proper bloody delicious, promise.

Full recipe here.

Spaghetti Kale 300

Photo cred: realsimple.com

READ NEXT: Here Are The 11 Best Lunches For Less Than €5 In Dublin In 2016

eay weeknight meals easy weekday meals quick easy meals quick easy dinners

