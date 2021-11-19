7 amazing Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life

Do you have a partner, pal or family member that's always got a booking at the newest restaurant in town, or spends their evenings testing out new recipes on their pals?

Well my friend, this is the list for you. We've rounded up some beautiful gifts from Irish businesses, all of which would be perfect for the foodie in your life. Come with us on a journey of gin kits, fondue pots and so much more. It does the soul good.

Irish Linen Apron from Pepperpot Cafe

Dublin foodies will be well acquainted with Pepper Pots' delish sambos and homemade cakes served up on the prettiest china. Now the gals have launched their very own Pepper Pot aprons, made with 100% Irish linen. A gorge gift for budding bakers. Get yours through the Pepper Pot WEBSITE.

A Sheridans Cheeseboard

The Sheridans team are always happy to help you put together the cheeseboard of dreams for your foodie to enjoy over those blurry days between Christmas and New Years. It's what the holidays are all about. Shop ONLINE or at Sheridans stores across the country.

Fondue Set from the Kitchen Whisk

While we're on the cheese theme.... fondue, anyone? These pots are great for anyone obsessed with the vintage cheese craze, and can even be used to keep your mulled wine warm. Pick yours up from their Dublin store or ONLINE.

Speciality Gin Kit from Designist

Turn any old vodka into artisan gin with this gift containing botanicals, filters and all the other bits you need to create an expert gin. Available from the Designist shop in Dublin or ONLINE.

Cooking Thermometer from Eleven Deli

One for the carnivore in your life, or maybe whoever's been tasked with making the Christmas Dinner this year. These smart thermometers connect to your phone, tablet or laptop and are available from Eleven Deli's Greystones and Killiney stores.

And For Mains by Gareth (Gaz) Smith

Michaels in Mount Merrion is a beloved Dublin foodie spot, and the head chef has brought out a cookbook just in time for Christmas! You can read a bit more about it HERE.

Gift Voucher from Dublin Wine Trails

Send your foodie on a tasting trail of Dublin's best wine bars, with delicious snacks accompanying amazing bottles all along the way!

Header image via Instagram/thekitchenwhisk

