7 dishes to try over this bank holiday weekend in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

October 22, 2021 at 4:30pm

Share:
7 dishes to try over this bank holiday weekend in Dublin

You've got an extra day to try out these amazing foods

The bank holiday weekend is finally here, and if you're anything like us, you'll be celebrating by eating your weight in food. There can be so many options, so we've compiled a little list to keep you on track.

1. Soup 2

Location: Smithfield

You've got to try this weekend special at Soup 2. This house kimichi and buffalo mozzarella takoyaki is their twist on Japanese Street Food and we're hungry for a bite.

2. Cruffins, Arty Baker

Location: Dún Laoghaire

This Dún Laoghaire bakery is serving up some stunning cruffins this weekend. Which is your flavour? The chocolate raspberry, caramelised apple and cream cruffin, or the lotus biscoff cruffin. It's a bank holiday, so we honestly say get both if you can't decide.

3. Hand-rolled donuts, Tiller + Grain

Location: Frederick Street

They're only open on Saturday over the weekend, so get down to Tiller + Grain asap to try out these hand-rolled donuts. They do apple and custard flavour, or yuzu mascarpone filling. As with the cruffins from Arty Baker, there's no harm in getting both.

4. Fresh Caramelle Pasta, Sienna's

Location: Malahide

Fresh pasta is such a treat, and Sienna's knows exactly how to treat us right. The pasta is filled with lemon and mascarpone, and given its name because it looks like a sweet wrapper. They're almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

5. Spooky cookie, The Pepper Pot Café

Location: South William Street

I mean, how class is that? This cookie looks cool and is bound to taste delicious too. The Pepper Pot Café can truly do no wrong.

6. Dinard, Le Chocolate de Fred

Location: Dún Laoghaire 

If you're a savoury crepe kinda person, then this one is for you. This comprises of spinach, mushroom, and créme fraiche. Perfect for lunch or an afternoon snack.

7. Pumpkin Pizza, Village Pizza

Location: Drumcondra

It's October which means pumpkin must be tried with everything. Village Pizza is adding it to their pizza, alongside mozzarella, spicy nduja, crispy capers, and kale. We're well and truly here for the pumpkin trend.

Which spots are you hitting up first? Remember, you have an extra day, so you could even get to them all!

Header image via Instagram/thepepperpotcafe

READ ON: 9 stunning places in Dublin to get eggs for breakfast

Share:

Latest articles

Tickets are now on sale for Tradfest Temple Bar 2022

9 stunning places in Dublin to get eggs for breakfast

Hands on with the MX Keys Mini

New openings to check out in Dublin this week

You may also love

Looking for some Bank Holiday Sunday fun? This Temple Bar spot has got you covered

Can you settle the debate of which cruffin is better?

It's International Nacho Day - celebrate at one of these Dublin spots

It's Treats Tuesday - and we've got the perfect round up for you

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.