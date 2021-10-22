7 dishes to try over this bank holiday weekend in Dublin

You've got an extra day to try out these amazing foods

The bank holiday weekend is finally here, and if you're anything like us, you'll be celebrating by eating your weight in food. There can be so many options, so we've compiled a little list to keep you on track.

1. Soup 2

Location: Smithfield

You've got to try this weekend special at Soup 2. This house kimichi and buffalo mozzarella takoyaki is their twist on Japanese Street Food and we're hungry for a bite.

2. Cruffins, Arty Baker

Location: Dún Laoghaire

This Dún Laoghaire bakery is serving up some stunning cruffins this weekend. Which is your flavour? The chocolate raspberry, caramelised apple and cream cruffin, or the lotus biscoff cruffin. It's a bank holiday, so we honestly say get both if you can't decide.

3. Hand-rolled donuts, Tiller + Grain

Location: Frederick Street

They're only open on Saturday over the weekend, so get down to Tiller + Grain asap to try out these hand-rolled donuts. They do apple and custard flavour, or yuzu mascarpone filling. As with the cruffins from Arty Baker, there's no harm in getting both.

4. Fresh Caramelle Pasta, Sienna's

Location: Malahide

Fresh pasta is such a treat, and Sienna's knows exactly how to treat us right. The pasta is filled with lemon and mascarpone, and given its name because it looks like a sweet wrapper. They're almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

5. Spooky cookie, The Pepper Pot Café

Location: South William Street

I mean, how class is that? This cookie looks cool and is bound to taste delicious too. The Pepper Pot Café can truly do no wrong.

6. Dinard, Le Chocolate de Fred

Location: Dún Laoghaire

If you're a savoury crepe kinda person, then this one is for you. This comprises of spinach, mushroom, and créme fraiche. Perfect for lunch or an afternoon snack.

7. Pumpkin Pizza, Village Pizza

Location: Drumcondra

It's October which means pumpkin must be tried with everything. Village Pizza is adding it to their pizza, alongside mozzarella, spicy nduja, crispy capers, and kale. We're well and truly here for the pumpkin trend.

Which spots are you hitting up first? Remember, you have an extra day, so you could even get to them all!

Header image via Instagram/thepepperpotcafe

