7 Dublin spots to relax in after a day of sales shopping on Stephen's Day

If you're going to brave the shops this Stephen's Day, here are some spots that are open for some post retail therapy sustenance.

Christmas is over, and Stephen's Day can feel a little bit sad... if you let it. We recommend a trip into town, a dash around the shops for some bargains, and then maybe some good grub and a drink to finish it all off! Here's some of the spots in Dublin City Centre open on Stephen's Day.

1. The Back Page

Location: Phibsborough

If you're not ready for the festivities to be over, The Back Page are holding one of their fantastic Quiz Bingo nights on the 26th! All that trivia you and the fam did over the Christmas dinner table is about to come in handy.

2. Beanhive

Location: Dawson Street

For your coffee, and the cutest off around at that, drop into Beanhive on Dawson Street. Not only do they open on Christmas Day, they open 9-5 on Stephen's Day too! Handy for those doing a little browse on Grafton Street.

3. Vintage Cocktail Club

Location: Temple Bar

Drop into Vintage Cocktail Club for some post shopping relaxation. It is silly season after all. Book a table HERE.

4. Boxty House

Location: Dame Street

Boxty reopen after a short Christmas break on the 26th December, and they're ready for your bookings. Take a load off with some great Irish food, and a few drinks too! You can book a table HERE.

5. Pi Pizza

Location: South Great George's Street

They may only be doing takeaway and delivery, but if you're already sick of Christmas food, they're a prime spot to hit up on your way home from the shops!

6. Maneki

Location: Dawson Street

Maneki opens for all your Japanese food needs on Stephen's Day, and is super close to where many of the sales will be taking place! You can book a table HERE.

7. Bewley's Café

Location: Grafton Street

At the heart of everything is Bewley's Café, open from 9am to 6pm to accommodate all the hungry tummies, parched lips, and tired feet.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Calling all meat lovers: Swords has welcomed a new smokin' hot BBQ restaurant