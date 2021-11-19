7 stunning dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

It's that time again; time to get yourself prepared for all the yummy food you're gonna eat this weekend!

From duck wings, to gourmet pies, this list is varied and has a little something for everyone, veggies and meat eaters alike. These dishes are full of flavour and will keep you going, no matter your weekend plans.

1. Pork Belly Bao Buns, Urbanity

Location: Smithfield

You'll have to hurry down to Urbanity today to avail of their honey and soy glazed pork belly bao buns, served from 12pm. You can vegify this dish too by swapping the pork for mushrooms. How a bao that now.

2. Duck Wings, Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

Happy Endings put a twist on an old classic, swapping chicken wings for duck wings in their weekly special. These Togarashi spiced duck wings are tossed in a tangy orange glaze and act as a nice change from your regular wings order.

3. Rib Melt, Meltdown

Locations: Montague Street & Leeson Street

If you're out on the town this Saturday or Sunday, or traipsing around trying to Christmas shop, then Meltdown has just the sambo for you. The pork rib melt comes with BBQ pork rib steak, macaroni and cheese, red cheddar, and caramelised onion. Meltdown can do no wrong with sandwiches.

4. Bread 41 Sandwiches, Bread 41 Eatery

Location: Pearse Street

If you haven't had the chance to stop by the new Bread 41 Eatery, then we highly recommend you do. They serve sambos for veggies, with beetroot and hummus, poblano, candied walnuts and feta dressing. They also do a chicken schnitzel with smoked cheddar and apple and celeriac remoulade. Perfect for a Saturday sit-down lunch.

5. Gourmet Pies, Tinbox

Location: Ashtown

If you just love a savoury pie, then Tinbox Coffee is the place for you. Try the Irish Beef and Guinness pie, or the Chicken and Ham pie to keep yourself warm in these chilly conditions. Perfect for lunch on the go. It's located beside The Halfway House Dublin.

6. Tacos, The Revolution

Location: Rathgar

Tacos aren't just for Tuesdays. The Revolution serve six different kinds of taco: striploin steak, carnitas, grilled chicken, Portobello mushrooms, beer battered cod, and charred king prawns, all with a load of chips too. The ideal comfort food for the weekend.

7. Vegan Burger, Thunder Road Café

Location: Fleet Street

Yep, we had to do a double take to realise this was a vegan burger too. Thunder Road Café's signature vegan burger comes with homemade smoked vegan BBQ mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomato, vegan smoked gauda, crispy onion, rocket and and a jumbo onion ring. We think no matter your dietary preferences that you'll swoon over this.

We hope you've seen enough to get you buzzing for all the food this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/happyendingsdublin

READ ON: The Head Chef of this beloved Mount Merrion restaurant has written a cookbook!