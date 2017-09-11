7 DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin On This Gloomy Evening

Sure g'wan, it's the weekend...

It's rainy. It's cold. It's just a generally bleak Friday afternoon in Dublin.

If you've made plans to head out and about in the city, fair play to you. But if, like us, you're planning to completely chill out and watch endless episodes of Netflix this evening, you might as well treat yourself to something tasty while you're at it.

Here's some gorge takeaway spots that you're bound to find something delish to tuck into on this rainy Friday.

1. Camile Thai

A post shared by Camile Thai Ireland. (@camilethaiirl) on Sep 11, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

2. Base Firewood Pizza

A post shared by Base Wood Fired Pizza (@basewoodfiredpizza) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:05am PST

3. Mushashi

A post shared by Alan Joseph (@alohomora713) on Jan 13, 2018 at 9:29am PST

4. Opium

A post shared by Opium (@opiumdublin) on Jan 8, 2018 at 8:00am PST

5. Hang Dai

A post shared by Hang Dai Chinese (@hangdaichinese) on Mar 22, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

6. Saba

A post shared by Saba Restaurant (@sabarestaurantdublin) on Feb 15, 2018 at 7:16am PST

7. Dublin Pizza Company

A post shared by Dublin Pizza Company (@dublinpizzacompany) on Feb 26, 2018 at 11:14am PST

