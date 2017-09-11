7 DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin On This Gloomy Evening
Sure g'wan, it's the weekend...
It's rainy. It's cold. It's just a generally bleak Friday afternoon in Dublin.
If you've made plans to head out and about in the city, fair play to you. But if, like us, you're planning to completely chill out and watch endless episodes of Netflix this evening, you might as well treat yourself to something tasty while you're at it.
Here's some gorge takeaway spots that you're bound to find something delish to tuck into on this rainy Friday.
1. Camile Thai
2. Base Firewood Pizza
3. Mushashi
4. Opium
5. Hang Dai
6. Saba
7. Dublin Pizza Company
READ MORE: Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here
Comments