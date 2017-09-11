Food and Drink

7 DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin On This Gloomy Evening

Sure g'wan, it's the weekend...

Pizza Talk1

It's rainy. It's cold. It's just a generally bleak Friday afternoon in Dublin.

If you've made plans to head out and about in the city, fair play to you. But if, like us, you're planning to completely chill out and watch endless episodes of Netflix this evening, you might as well treat yourself to something tasty while you're at it.

Here's some gorge takeaway spots that you're bound to find something delish to tuck into on this rainy Friday.

1. Camile Thai

2. Base Firewood Pizza

3. Mushashi

A post shared by Alan Joseph (@alohomora713) on

4. Opium

A post shared by Opium (@opiumdublin) on

5. Hang Dai 

6. Saba

7. Dublin Pizza Company

READ MORE: Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
7 DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin On This Gloomy Evening
7 DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin On This Gloomy Evening
Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss
Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss
Attention Anna And Andrew - Grab Yourself A Free Meal Today And Tomorrow At This Dublin Pub
Attention Anna And Andrew - Grab Yourself A Free Meal Today And Tomorrow At This Dublin Pub
Dubliners Can Now Grab A Mouthwatering Brekkie From Eatyard Before Work
Dubliners Can Now Grab A Mouthwatering Brekkie From Eatyard Before Work
Five Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Aren't Boring AF
Five Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Aren't Boring AF
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Dublin Has A New "Healthy" Takeaway Pizza Joint – So That's Dinner Sorted
Dublin Has A New "Healthy" Takeaway Pizza Joint – So That's Dinner Sorted
Eatyard Will Transform Into A Gin Festival This June Bank Holiday Weekend
Eatyard Will Transform Into A Gin Festival This June Bank Holiday Weekend
Seven Amazing Takeaway Suggestions For Every Conceivable Mood
Seven Amazing Takeaway Suggestions For Every Conceivable Mood
This Child-Friendly Restaurant In Dun Laoghaire Is Perfect For Dinner Tonight
This Child-Friendly Restaurant In Dun Laoghaire Is Perfect For Dinner Tonight
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
Best Of

Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
News

There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
News

McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
Dublin

VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
News

YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin