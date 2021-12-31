7 vegan spots for when you don't wanna eat like a vegan in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

December 31, 2021 at 9:05am

Braving Veganuary this year?

Just a few short years ago, the prospect of embarking on a meat and dairy free month in Dublin may have seemed bleak - there's only so many lentils one person can have.

These days however, things are looking up for those living a plant based lifestyle in the city. With the introduction of Vegan Sandwich Co and other dedicated meat free spots, you can enjoy a dirty burger, kebab or whatever you're having yourself without needing to break your January resolution.

Looking for some places to get a hearty, fast food-esque feed while also keeping it plant based? We've got you covered.

Vegan Sandwich Co

Maybe an obvious first stop, but with good reason. You won't feel like you've had to give anything up with VSC's impressive array of mozzarella sticks, chickxn fillet rolls, sloppy joes and sweet treats.

Find Vegan Sandwich Co in Smithfield, Dublin 7. For more information, see their Instagram.

V-Face

V-Face released Mac the Lad, their vegan take on the Big Mac in late '21, changing the plant based burger game in Dublin for good. They've also got you covered with loaded fries, cookie sambos and cauli wings to beat the band.

Find V-Face in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7. For more information visit their Instagram.

It's a Trap

It's a Trap are currently on the lookout for a new home, so recently converted plant-based Dubs be sure to give them a follow as they'll be your go-to for delicious vegan coffees, sweet treats and dreamy breakfast wraps. Start the day off right and all that.

For more information, see It's A Trap's Instagram

Token

Ideal for anyone looking to combine their plant based feast with arcade games and pinball. Token's vegan menu boasts tacos, vegan nuggets, a vegan spice bag and loads more tasty bits.

Find Token in Smithfield, Dublin 7. For more information, see their website

Di Fontaines

A post-night out slice from Di Fontaines is a rite of passage for all Dubliners. Their vegan slice hits all the right spots and don't worry, they've a vegan garlic dip to go with it too.

Find Di Fontaines on Parliament Street, Dublin 2. For more information, visit their Instagram

McGuinness's of Camden Street

This combo meal has seen me through many a rough night. Battered sausage, nuggets and onion rings, all plant based, all serving you the salty/vinegary fix only your favourite chipper can provide. McGuinness's is Dublin's OG vegan fast food haven.

Find McGuinness's on Camden Street, Dublin 2. For more information, see their Instagram

V Temple Bar

BBQ wings, pulled pork and garlic cheese fries, all without a trace of meat in sight. These guys make being vegan a doddle.

Find V Temple Bar on Parliament Street, Dublin 2. For more information see their website

Will you be attempting Veganuary this year?

Header image via Instagram/V-Face

