9 Dublin spots where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo

May 5th, otherwise known as Cinco de Mayo, is officially here. If you're a bit foggy on the details of the holiday, it essentially celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. At the time, this victory boosted morale considerably amongst the Mexican army, and now Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican heritage and culture.

If you're looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dublin, here's some a few food spots where you can do so in style.

1. MASA

Location: Drury Street

MASA has a short and sweet menu, with small plates, tacos, and quesadillas, as well as several margarita variations (classic, frozen, jalapeno & coriander), perfect if you want to embrace Cinco de Mayo in Dublin.

You can book a table HERE.

2. Acapulco

Location: South Great George's Street

Acapulco opens 4pm to late this Cinco de Mayo, and is ideal for some Mexican grub. They have a fajita platter that sounds unreal, with your choice of veg, steak, chicken, or a combo of the three.

Have a look at their menu HERE.

3. 777

Location: South Great George's Street

Whether you're looking for a feed in Dublin this Cinco de Mayo, or just a few margaritas, 777 is a spot that won't disappoint.

4. Xico

Location: Baggot Street

Xico had a preemptive celebration of Cinco de Mayo last weekend, but we're sure they'll still be celebrating on the actual day. Either way, there'll be frozen margaritas available to quench your thirst.

5. El Grito

Location: Parnell Square

For some of the best Mexican food in Dublin, why not pop into El Grito for the day that's in it? They open until 11pm tonight.

6. Juanitos

Location: South William Street

3 for 2 margaritas. Need I say more? Juanitos is a great buzzy spot in Dublin for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

7. Taco Libre

Location: Capel Street

Taco Libre are hosting a Cinco de Mayo party, complete with music, food, and drink specials. They even have Mexican bingo, with prizes to be won - overall a class way to celebrate the holiday.

8. Blasta Street Kitchen

Location: Balbriggan

This snack van knows how to celebrate in style by having buy one get one free on all nachos and taco bowls today only. Sure, it'd be rude not to.

9. Zambrero

Multiple Locations

And if you're too tired for a Cinco de Mayo celebration out of the house, try any of Dublin's Zambrero branches for some takeaway Mexican food. They've got a wee discount there to make the deal sweeter.

Now that's what we're taco about.

