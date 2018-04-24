Food and Drink

Nine Of The Maddest Things You Can Find In The Asian Market

Would you try these?

Asia Market on Drury Street is a great place to find all the special ingredients you need to cook authentic Asian cuisine at home. 

It's full of fabulous products you'd never come across in your average shop - and some pretty odd things too. 

Here are some of the maddest bits we found on our latest trip. 

1. These shrimp crisps

Shrimp Chips

2. This black fungus

Black Fungus

3. This jellyfish

Jellyfish

4. This basil seed drink

Drink

5. This pork blood

Pork Blood

6. This potato vermicelli

Potato Vermicelli

7. These eels

Eels

8. These lotus seeds

Lotus Seeds

9. And these orange Oreos 

Which actually look delish. 

Oreos

