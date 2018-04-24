Nine Of The Maddest Things You Can Find In The Asian Market

Would you try these?

Asia Market on Drury Street is a great place to find all the special ingredients you need to cook authentic Asian cuisine at home.

It's full of fabulous products you'd never come across in your average shop - and some pretty odd things too.

Here are some of the maddest bits we found on our latest trip.

1. These shrimp crisps

2. This black fungus

3. This jellyfish

4. This basil seed drink

5. This pork blood

6. This potato vermicelli

7. These eels

8. These lotus seeds

9. And these orange Oreos

Which actually look delish.

READ MORE: 11 Of The Most Weird And Wonderful Bits You Can Find In George's Arcade