9 Places In Dublin To Get A Delish Meat-Free Meal On Good Friday This Year

Or any other day of the week you want to go veggie...

Good Friday is this week, and the tradition of avoiding meat on this day lives on.

So for anyone who wants to have a meat-free, but deliciously tasty meal this Friday, we've got ya covered.

Here's a few of our favourite veggie friendly food spots in the city, they won't let you down.



1. Páng, Kevin's Street, Dublin

A post shared by Pang (@pangdublin) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

2. Cornucopia, Wicklow Street

A post shared by Vegan & Vegetarian Wholefood (@cornucopia_restaurant) on May 14, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

3. Happy Food, Camden Place

A post shared by HappyFood (@happyfoodbyyogahub) on Mar 21, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

4. Eathos, Baggot Street

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:21pm PST

5. The Happy Pear, Clondalkin & Greystones

A post shared by The Happy Pear (@thehappypear) on Mar 26, 2018 at 4:59am PDT

6. Brother Hubbard North, Capel Street

A post shared by brother hubbard north (@brother_hubbard_north) on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:47am PST

7. Govindas

A post shared by Anna Gideonsson (@anna.gideonsson) on Mar 26, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

8. Meet Me In The Morning, Pleasants Street

A post shared by Meet Me In The Morning (@meetmeinthemorning) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:46pm PST

9. Blazing Salads Deli, Drury Street

A post shared by Sophie To Healthy💚 (@stohealthy) on Sep 29, 2015 at 4:52am PDT

Keep in mind that all of the restaurants may not be fully vegetarian or vegan, but you're bound to find a meat-free dish in each that will tickle your fancy.

READ MORE: There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here