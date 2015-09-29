9 Places In Dublin To Get A Delish Meat-Free Meal On Good Friday This Year
Or any other day of the week you want to go veggie...
Good Friday is this week, and the tradition of avoiding meat on this day lives on.
So for anyone who wants to have a meat-free, but deliciously tasty meal this Friday, we've got ya covered.
Here's a few of our favourite veggie friendly food spots in the city, they won't let you down.
1. Páng, Kevin's Street, Dublin
2. Cornucopia, Wicklow Street
3. Happy Food, Camden Place
4. Eathos, Baggot Street
5. The Happy Pear, Clondalkin & Greystones
6. Brother Hubbard North, Capel Street
7. Govindas
8. Meet Me In The Morning, Pleasants Street
9. Blazing Salads Deli, Drury Street
Keep in mind that all of the restaurants may not be fully vegetarian or vegan, but you're bound to find a meat-free dish in each that will tickle your fancy.
