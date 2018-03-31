Food and Drink

This Dublin Restaurant Serves a Mouth-Watering Nutella Burger For Brunch

If you're a massive fan of the chocolaty goodness that is Nutella then you may want to head to this Dublin restaurant this weekend.

Ruby's Pizza and Grill at Point Square near the 3Arena has created a Nutella Burger as part of their new exciting brunch menu.

The 'burger' looks like the perfect dish for anyone with a sweet tooth and is made up of a dollop of Nutella deep fried in sweet batter and is served between a jam doughnut with vanilla ice-cream and strawberries.

This is what is looks like:

The Nutella Burger will be launching this Sunday costing €8.95 at the restaurant - so you might want to book ahead if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on one.

Ruby's Pizza And Grill serve brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30am - 2:30pm.

header image: still from RubysPizzaGrillPointSquare video/Facebook

