A Restaurant In Dublin Is Doing Bottomless Prosecco For Just €12 In Three Of Its Locations

Northside or southside? The choice is yours

What's that sound? It's only the end of the dreaded Dry January and the beginning of beautiful February, where the month is short and the evenings are (a little) brighter. 

Now if that doesn't call for a celebration then jayus there's no hope. And the best way to do so? Get those prosecco bottles poppin'...

Gourmet Food Parlour has announced that it will be doing BOTTOMLESS PROSECCO for just €12 in three of its Dublin locations - Santry, Swords and Dun Laoghaire. 

Praise be to the Prosecco Lord!

All you gotta to do is join for dinner, pay €12 per person and avail of bottomless prosecco for the entire evening. How amazing does that sound? Gourmet Food Parlour have a gorgeous menu of rib-eye steaks, sesame salmon fillet, gruyere and mushroom bruschetta... Mmm. 

Happy February you beautiful boozehounds. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Dublin Taxi Drivers Have Received Training In Talking To Passengers About Depression
