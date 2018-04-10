Food and Drink

A Thai Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Takeaway On The Green Luas Line This Evening

Better hop to Stillorgan...

Shutterstock 395761777

Belly already rumbling after lunch? Sure look, that's what happens when you spend all of Tuesday morning desperately trying not to eat the last bit of the Easter Egg sitting temptingly on your desk. 

Salads for lunch are grand and all, but are they delish Thai food? 

If you're lucky enough to be travelling along the green Luas line this evening at 5pm, you could get your paws on some FREE Saba. 

Yep. FREE THAI TAKEAWAY. 

Saba in Stillorgan are giving away 50 takeaways on a first come first served basis.

There's never been a better excuse to leave the office.

READ NEXT: Owner Of World Famous Lingerie Franchise Sent Bullet For Opening Dublin Store

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
A Thai Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Takeaway On The Green Luas Line This Evening
A Thai Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Takeaway On The Green Luas Line This Evening
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date
This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date
The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
'I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street'
'I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street'
Ooh-La-La: Hidden In A Basement Is This Charming City Centre Wine Bar
Ooh-La-La: Hidden In A Basement Is This Charming City Centre Wine Bar
7 DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin On This Gloomy Evening
7 DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin On This Gloomy Evening
This Is One Of The Best Early Bird Dinners You Can Get In Dublin
This Is One Of The Best Early Bird Dinners You Can Get In Dublin
Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss
Europe's Biggest BBQ Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin – Here's The Suss
PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
Dublin

PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
Dublin

PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
What's On

Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
News

This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin