A Thai Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Takeaway On The Green Luas Line This Evening

Belly already rumbling after lunch? Sure look, that's what happens when you spend all of Tuesday morning desperately trying not to eat the last bit of the Easter Egg sitting temptingly on your desk.

Salads for lunch are grand and all, but are they delish Thai food?

If you're lucky enough to be travelling along the green Luas line this evening at 5pm, you could get your paws on some FREE Saba.

Yep. FREE THAI TAKEAWAY.

Saba in Stillorgan are giving away 50 takeaways on a first come first served basis.

Saba To Go will be at the Stillorgan Luas Stop at 5pm this evening with free takeaways to celebrate Thai New Year!

We have 50 takeaways to be given on a first come, first served basis!#SabaThaiNY #Songkran pic.twitter.com/DbFaUd2fN3 — SabaToGo (@SabaToGo) April 10, 2018

There's never been a better excuse to leave the office.

READ NEXT: Owner Of World Famous Lingerie Franchise Sent Bullet For Opening Dublin Store

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here