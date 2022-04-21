After a year long hiatus, The Deadly Bagel is back

NYC style bagels right in the heart of Dublin.

It's been a long year, especially without these bagels in our lives. The Deadly Bagel, which launched in January 2021, is back after their extended hiatus from trading. The bagel connoisseurs initially went on a break in May 2021 and while they planned to return sooner, this break continued on for nearly a year. In their announcement The Deadly Bagel said this of the break:

"We want to take some time now, just to stand back and figure out the best next steps in our journey."

Now they're ready to return. Earlier in April The Deadly Bagel took to Instagram to announce their comeback, saying:

"After almost a year away from the bakery, we are returning from what we hope will be our last ever hiatus."

We hope so too.

The Deadly Bagel's mantra is a simple one: "no additives, no preservatives and no bull. Just proper bangin’ bagels handcrafted in Dublin City." No need to go flying off to the Big Apple for a decent bagel when you can get them right here in our fair county. And with no future hiatus in the works, it appears the Deadly Bagel is here to stay.

Orders open each week on a Sunday from midday for the following Saturday. You can collect your order between 10:30am and 1pm.

For the deadliest bagels in town, and we mean that in the best way possible, pop down to Pender's Market in Stoneybatter this Saturday, 23rd April.

