It can be a struggle sometimes to find vegetarian breakie options that still feel like a treat.

When you want the satisfaction of a fry without the family of pigs who made up your rashers and sausies haunting your dreams, where do you turn? Well, how about to Honey Honey in Portmarnock, who've just created this stunning new breakfast brioche:

Runny egg, melted cheese and warm brioche, it's everything we look for in a breakfast. Anything that resembles a burger and contains breakfast items is the ideal meal for your weekend brunch, and accompanying it with a Honey H0ney iced latte and a cute walk along Portmarnock beach? Sure where else would you be going.

And if you're meat all the way, you might be interested in the OG version with all the trimmings:

Serious ooft factor. Which one would you go for?

Header image via Instagram/Honey Honey

