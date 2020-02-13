Close

  • Beloved Malahide restaurant announces that it's closing after 30 years

Beloved Malahide restaurant announces that it's closing after 30 years

By Darragh Murphy

February 13, 2020 at 9:53am

A popular Malahide restaurant has announced that it is closing its doors after almost 30 years of service.

Giovanni's Restaurant was established in 1991 and has been serving the people of Malahide ever since but in a shock announcement, the owners of the family-run Italian eatery have announced that this weekend will be their last.

With four stars on Tripadvisor and overwhelmingly positive reviews, Giovanni's has become a beloved staple for locals.

A statement on the official Giovanni's Facebook page reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce that after 30 fantastic years Giovanni’s will be closing its doors this Sunday the 16th of February.

"It is with a heavy heart that we make this decision but the time has come to say goodbye to the longest established restaurant in Malahide.

"We absolutely love our regulars - you know who you are! Thank you for the laughs. Salah and the Giovannis’s team."

The Giovanni's regulars responded to the news by voicing their devastation.

One responded: "So sad it’s the end of an era. Can’t count the amount of times we have enjoyed a meal there. Thanks for all the good memories."

"So very sad to hear this, can we help keep the doors open? Giovanni's will be greatly missed, thanks for all the great meals and nights," another said.

The restaurant will close its doors on Sunday, 16 February.

