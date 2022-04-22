Best meal deals in Dublin for when you're low on funds

Dublin has a lot of great meal deals out there, from expansive tasting menus, to bottomless dishes.

Payday is approaching but not fast enough. Whether you're into fine dining, or you just want something cheap and cheerful, there are tons of meal deals in Dublin city to keep you going. From a six course tasting menu from Six By Nico, to a quick sausage roll and coffee for a fiver, we think we have you covered no matter the occasion.

1. Lucky Tortoise

You'll only pay €28 for the All In from Lucky Tortoise and you will get to try one of everything from the menu. You can opt for their Veggie All In or their Meat All In. There's even a vegan All In for just €25.

Lucky Tortoise is based on Aungier Street. Check out their menu HERE.

2. The Jar

If you want to go for food and not spend a fortune, The Jar is a very cost efficient spot between a Sunday and Thursday as they do bottomless pizza! Grab a group of friends or family, and go all out.

The Jar is based on Wexford Street; you can look at their menu HERE.

3. Shouk

Try out the all time favourites from Shouk with their tasting menu at €34 per person. The Middle East Feast comes with all of Shouk's most beloved dishes - perfect for a family occasion.

Advertisement

Shouk is based in Drumcondra, you can check out their menu HERE.

4. Six By Nico

The six course tasting menu at Six By Nico is a steal for all the effort and care that goes into the dishes. They also rotate menus every six weeks so there's something new to try. The whole meal costs €45, or you can add matching wines for €39 if you want to go all out.

Six By Nico is located on Molesworth Place; have a look at their new menu HERE.

5. Firebyrd

Bottomless. Wings. Need we say more? If you are a serious lover of chicken wings, then you need to book in at Firebyrd; one of the best Dublin meal deals around. This offer is only available on Mondays.

Firebyrd is based in Ranelagh; have a look at their menu HERE.

6. Róco Café

Running late for work and had to skip breakfast? Or don't want to spend a small fortune on lunch out? Róco does a €5 meal deal Monday through to Friday where you can choose a hot drink and a sausage roll or pastry.

Advertisement

You can find Róco Café on Edward Street.

7. Umi Falafel

Umi is an ideal spot for lunch or dinner in Dublin city. The €10 meal deals, which they serve before 6pm, are cost efficient and huge. You can choose from falafel bites, sambos, wraps, wedges, and plenty more.

There are five Umi locations in Dublin. Check out their meal deals HERE.

8. BóBós Burger

If you need a burger fix for a great cost, BóBós is the place to be. Students can get 15% off Monday to Thursday while everyone can get a burger and chips combo for only €12.95 Monday to Friday.

There are three BóBós restaurants in Dublin, have a look at them all HERE.

9. 777

If we're truly honest, Tuesdays are the worst day of the week. Gone is the Monday motivation, and you're not quite at hump day yet. The cure can only be one thing. Taco Tuesday. Stop by 777 for tacos at a reasonable price, two for €6.

Advertisement

777 is based on South Great George's Street. You can look at the different tacos they do HERE.

10. Mongolian BBQ

This is a particularly good spot for lunch. You can get a lunch bowl for €8.50, or opt for all you can eat for a very reasonable €14.50. That's got to be one of the best meal deals in Dublin at the moment.

You can find Mongolian BBQ in Temple Bar. Check out their deals HERE.

11. Zaytoon

For lovers of Persian food, Zaytoon has got some great deals. Their food is generally very cost efficient anyway and you can turn any dish into a meal by paying an extra €3.

There are several Zaytoon locations in Dublin; check them out HERE.

So whether you're looking for an evening of glam dining, or a quick meal when you're low on cash, there's a ton of amazing meal deals to try in Dublin.

Header image via Instagram/umifalafel

Advertisement

READ ON: Here's an updated list of bottomless brunches in Dublin