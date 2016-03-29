Food and Drink

Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018

Your new bucket list...

Pjimage 34

Pizza is basically the answer to all our problems. 

Whether we've been dumped or just had a bad day at work, its cheesy, doughy goodness makes everything better. 

So to celebrate the beloved Italian dish we've compiled a bucket list of the best places to chow down on some good ol' pies in Dublin in 2018.

How many have you tried?

1. Lucky's, Meath Street 

Coke Lane serves up mouthwatering wood-fired pizzas from a gazebo beside Frank Ryan's in Smithfield, but they now also have a permanent home in Lucky's bar on Meath Street. 

The pizzas are charred and doughy, with tomato sauce to die for. 

2. Dublin Pizza Company, Aungier Street

Dublin Pizza Company serves the good stuff straight out of a window and sometimes has queues snaking down the street. 

They traveled to Naples to find the perfect recipe, built their own pizza oven, grow their own fresh ingredients and source lots of Irish ones (Dingle Whiskey cured salami, we're lookin' at you). 

3. Bottega Toffoli, Castle Street

Nestled in a tiny spot behind Dublin Castle, you'll find Bottega Toffoli, one of the most authentic pizza joints in town. 

The pizza crusts are charred and doughy, perfect for sopping up some olive oil and salt, while toppings range from creamy buffalo mozzarella to Calabrian salami and Italian sausages.

Nom. 

4. Tiger Woodfire Pizza, Rathmines

This pizza joint uses an ancient technique to create sourdough bread for their bases, and their hand-selected meats are sourced from Italy. 

Add some locally grown produce and you've got the deliciousness that is Tiger. 

5. Manifesto, Rathmines

Another Rathmines spot, Manifesto offers much more than just pizza - but its flavoursome, crispy creations are the absolute biz. 

A post shared by Edwina Carey (@winacarey) on

6. Paulie's, Upper Canal Street 

Paulie's serves Neopolitan-style wood fired pizza and yummy antipasti, and has yet to let us down. 

A post shared by Will De Korte (@willdekorte) on

7. Da Mimmo, North Strand

Da Mimmo is a fairly small spot that's always busy, so you should probably book ahead if you're planning to try it. 

The whole menu looks incredible but we can personally vouch for the pizzas. 

8. Cotto 

Cotto's toppings include the likes of truffle oil, taleggio and artichoke. 

Very notions altogether - but very delicious.

A post shared by C O T T O (@cotto_dublin) on

9. Cirillo's, Baggot Street

Cirillo's have brought over a proper Italian pizzaiolo to make their pies as authentic as possible, and it shows. 

The pizzas themselves are simple, with minimal toppings, good sauce and tasty cheese. *chefs kiss*

A post shared by Cirillo's (@cirillosdublin) on

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

