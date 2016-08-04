PICS: These Are The 'Best Restaurants In Dublin For 2019' So Far According To TripAdvisor
The top two have got a five-star rating so they're a must try
Trying to pick a restaurant in Dublin is like trying to find what to watch on Netflix.
There's just too much choice so you end up panicking and going for an old reliable 80% of the time.
Sometimes, the best restaurants come from word of mouth and there's no stronger word of mouth than TripAdvisor.
They've released the top ten restaurants in Dublin for 2019 so far and there's only two places that have got a five-star rating.
These rankings are out of over 2,000 restaurants on the site:
1. Lavanda Restaurant (Five Star)
2. Tang Cafe (Five Star)
3. Dax Restaurant (4.5 Stars)
4. Mulberry Garden (4.5 Stars)
5. Chapter One (4.5 Stars)
View this post on Instagram
Coming soon. Blood orange compote, vanilla and mace cream, 64% manjari chocolate, Velvet Cloud sheep's yoghurt, blood orange and saffron sorbet. Less fashionable than its ever-popular cousin, nutmeg, mace needs to be used judiciously because of its strength, but when used well, it lends a warmth and depth to dishes, as here, where it complements the citrus perfectly. . . . #pastrychef #instapic #manjarichocolate #valrhonauk #bloodorangeseason #vanilla #sheepsyoghurt
6. Bloom Brasserie (4.5 Stars)
7. PHX Bistro
8. Lovinspoon (4.5 Stars)
9. Darkey Kelly's Bar & Restaurant (4.5 stars)
10. F.X Buckley
View this post on Instagram
The FX Buckley Burger on a brioche bun with tomato, lettuce, melted cheese, smoked bacon and a gherkin served with beef dripping chips. #Steak #Dublin #Meat #lovemeat #Irish #Ireland #Irishfood #Steakhouse #beef #dryaged #LoveDublin #LovinDublin #Travel #SundayRoast #Burger #lovinDublin
