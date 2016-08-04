Food and Drink

PICS: These Are The 'Best Restaurants In Dublin For 2019' So Far According To TripAdvisor

The top two have got a five-star rating so they're a must try

Trying to pick a restaurant in Dublin is like trying to find what to watch on Netflix.

There's just too much choice so you end up panicking and going for an old reliable 80% of the time.

Sometimes, the best restaurants come from word of mouth and there's no stronger word of mouth than TripAdvisor.

They've released the top ten restaurants in Dublin for 2019 so far and there's only two places that have got a five-star rating.

These rankings are out of over 2,000 restaurants on the site:

1. Lavanda Restaurant (Five Star)

2. Tang Cafe (Five Star)

3. Dax Restaurant (4.5 Stars)

View this post on Instagram

Fillet of Kildare Beef on the a la carte menu

A post shared by Dax Restaurant (@daxrestaurant) on

4. Mulberry Garden (4.5 Stars)

5. Chapter One (4.5 Stars)

6. Bloom Brasserie (4.5 Stars)

7. PHX Bistro

8. Lovinspoon (4.5 Stars)

View this post on Instagram

Dreaming of a full Irish breakfast

A post shared by 📍 Boston, MA (@caseyrbrown) on

9. Darkey Kelly's Bar & Restaurant (4.5 stars)

10. F.X Buckley

