Food and Drink

Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning

Take THAT Blue Monday

Nathan Dumlao 264380 Unsplash

Take THAT Blue Monday.

It's officially the gloomiest day of the year. The third Monday in January has been declared the 'most depressing day of the year' due to a variety of grim factors including money woes, grey weather and a lack of motivation.

To beat the blues, property advisor Savills Ireland aims to turn this concept on its head, and give people a more positive outlook, by providing free coffees and teas in custom reusable cups in locations in Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

Savills' Blue Monday initiative will take place this morning between 7.30am and 12 noon in the following locations:

Dublin: Dublin Barista School, South Anne Street, Dublin 2

Cork: Three Fools Coffee, Grand Parade, Cork

Belfast: Ground Espresso Bar, Victoria Square Shopping Centre AND Fountain Street

Speaking about the event, Head of Marketing and Communications for Savills Ireland, Andrew Smyth said:

“Supposedly the gloomiest day of the year, we want to change that by helping out on the morning coffee run. Everyone’s wallets are a bit tighter this time of year as we settle back into work post-Christmas, but we hope that this simple gesture on behalf of Savills Ireland encourages people to take a different outlook on the dreaded ‘Blue Monday’.”

READ MORE: Plans Are In Place To Transform Dublin's Two Canals Into Major Tourist Attractions

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning
Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning
It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened
It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened
Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin
Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
Seven Delicious Soups In Dublin To Warm Your Cockles This Winter
Seven Delicious Soups In Dublin To Warm Your Cockles This Winter
Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?
Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Stop Looking - We've Found The Best Irish Stew In Dublin
Stop Looking - We've Found The Best Irish Stew In Dublin
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dishes In Town You Have To Try
Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dishes In Town You Have To Try
Leinster Will Play Ulster In Dublin On The Worst Weekend Possible
Sport

Leinster Will Play Ulster In Dublin On The Worst Weekend Possible
9 Tips To Have An Amazing Sleep Tonight
Feature

9 Tips To Have An Amazing Sleep Tonight
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
Feature

11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
Plans Are In Place To Transform Dublin's Two Canals Into Major Tourist Attractions
Dublin

Plans Are In Place To Transform Dublin's Two Canals Into Major Tourist Attractions

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Food and Drink

This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group