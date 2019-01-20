Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning

Take THAT Blue Monday.

It's officially the gloomiest day of the year. The third Monday in January has been declared the 'most depressing day of the year' due to a variety of grim factors including money woes, grey weather and a lack of motivation.

To beat the blues, property advisor Savills Ireland aims to turn this concept on its head, and give people a more positive outlook, by providing free coffees and teas in custom reusable cups in locations in Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

Savills' Blue Monday initiative will take place this morning between 7.30am and 12 noon in the following locations:

Dublin: Dublin Barista School, South Anne Street, Dublin 2

Cork: Three Fools Coffee, Grand Parade, Cork

Belfast: Ground Espresso Bar, Victoria Square Shopping Centre AND Fountain Street

Speaking about the event, Head of Marketing and Communications for Savills Ireland, Andrew Smyth said:

“Supposedly the gloomiest day of the year, we want to change that by helping out on the morning coffee run. Everyone’s wallets are a bit tighter this time of year as we settle back into work post-Christmas, but we hope that this simple gesture on behalf of Savills Ireland encourages people to take a different outlook on the dreaded ‘Blue Monday’.”

