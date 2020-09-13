Box Burger has just announced when they will reopen.
It's a lovely sight to see.
The return of one of the best burgers around.
Of course, they have been doing a delivery service like most other places during lockdown but they just took to their Instagram to let us know when we can sit-in again.
The Bray burger joint will be back open for business this Thursday, September 17, from 4 pm.
I mean look at this. Book me in right away:
Not only do they do some of the best burgers around but their cocktails are also sublime.
I recommend you try the Drumstick which actually comes with a Drumstick lolly in it.
Delish.