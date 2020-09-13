Close

Box Burger has just announced when they will reopen

By Alan Fisher

September 13, 2020 at 11:19am

Box Burger has just announced when they will reopen.

It's a lovely sight to see.

The return of one of the best burgers around.

Of course, they have been doing a delivery service like most other places during lockdown but they just took to their Instagram to let us know when we can sit-in again.

The Bray burger joint will be back open for business this Thursday, September 17, from 4 pm.

I mean look at this. Book me in right away:

Not only do they do some of the best burgers around but their cocktails are also sublime.

I recommend you try the Drumstick which actually comes with a Drumstick lolly in it.

Delish.

