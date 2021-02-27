Close

Brand new coffee hatch opened in Dublin 12

By Alan Fisher

February 27, 2021 at 11:25am

A brand new coffee hatch has just opened up in Dublin 12.

These coffee shops made out of shipping containers are popping up everywhere.

That is no complaint, by the way, we are all for it.

New places to grab a coffee and have a little stroll is what we are all about.

Say hello to 186 West:

It's located at The Laurels Perrystown and looks pretty slick.

They've done a great job giving the container a new look.

They are serving up coffee, treats, and some wraps.

With the weather finally picking up, this is the perfect place to check out this weekend.

If it's in your 5k, of course!

