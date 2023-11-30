Bread 41 unveil annual Christmas village complete with inclusive gingerbread people

The Dublin 2 bakery are saying no to cookie cutter gingerbread.

Bread 41 is back with its annual gingerbread village ahead of the festive period, a tradition that has taken on a heartwarming twist this year. Embracing the spirit of inclusivity, the bakery has crafted gingerbread people with limb absences, ensuring that individuals of all abilities can share in the joy.

The festive gingerbread village is already on display for public viewing, welcoming passersby, customers, and anyone in search of a dose of Christmas spirit.

Eoin Cluskey of Bread 41 said this of their decision to go inclusive:

"Making sure to include everyone in our annual Bread 41 gingerbread village, makes the tradition even more special and meaningful. We are delighted to be able to bring our piping bags and gingerbread to the table and be a part of this great cause! Inclusivity, creativity and baking – A recipe for something really great!"

To ensure they are giving back this holiday season, all proceeds from this year's gingerbread village will go towards supporting the National Rehabilitation Hospital and Reach Ireland, both organisations committed to assisting individuals with diverse abilities.

To further involve the community, Bread 41 is extending the opportunity for businesses and customers to participate in this annual tradition. Companies are invited to sponsor key positions in the gingerbread village, with their company names featured in the display, showcased in the front window of the bakery.

Edel Lambe of The National Rehabilitation Hospital said this of the fundraising campaign:

“The National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) is very grateful to be one of the chosen beneficiaries of this fantastic fundraising campaign by Bread 41 and I would like to thank Eoin and all the team at Bread 41 for their decision to support the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH), for adults and children. Fundraising and donations play a vital role in the rehabilitation journey of patients in the NRH.”

If you want to check out the gingerbread village, you can see it at Bread 41's location on Pearse Street.

Header image via Getty & Splanc PR

