Brother Hubbard to donate all proceeds from coffee sales to charity today

By Sarah Finnan

March 26, 2021 at 9:00am

Back open for takeaway just over a month, Brother Hubbard has been serving up the goods from both their north and southside locations.

Keeping spirits high in spite of everything, it's been all go since they reopened their doors. Busy serving up pastries, coffees and takeaway food orders, the team certainly hasn't been resting on their laurels - also launching their first-ever meal kit earlier this year.

Always happy to use their platform to give back, owners confirmed that they'll be partaking in Daffodil Day once again this year. Something they've been involved in several times over the years, this year they'll be giving all proceeds from Friday's coffee sales to the initiative.

Making the announcement on social media during the week, staff took  to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to say:

"We are proud to have supported @irishcancersociety and their @givingfordaffodil daffodil day every year since we’ve opened - this year the fundraising is more important than ever for the critical services and supports provided.

"Make it easier than ever to donate by simply having a coffee this Friday and we will make a donation of the proceeds on your behalf!"

So, treat yourself to a cuppa and a pastry at Brother Hubbard this Friday and it can double as your charitable act of the day too. As they put it - "start your weekend with a good deed and a great cup of coffee".

Header image via Instagram/Brother Hubbard

