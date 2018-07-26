Bujo Is Giving Out Free Breakfasts Tomorrow Morning

It was Friday Eve and all through the house, not a creature was stirring because tomorrow's the weekend and no one can feckin' wait.

A sure sign of a great restaurant is knowing how to treat your customers. Well, that and providing delicious food. Luckily, Bujo has got both.

The Sandymount restaurant has announced on Instagram this evening, complete with Oprah meme, that the first 20 customers to order the Bujo breakfast sandwich on Friday morning will get theirs completely free of charge.

A post shared by BuJo Burger Joint (@bujoburgerjoint) on Jul 26, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

The offer is valid for one sandwich per customer as long as you order a beverage with it.

Not a bad way to kick off the weekend, we're sure you'll all agree.

