Food and Drink

Bujo Is Offering 2-For-1 Burgers All Day For The 4th Of July

Perfect for a lunch date...

Screen Shot 2018 07 04 At 10 18 37

If you're planning a lunch/dinner date with a friend or a loved one today you could do worse than head over to Sandymount.

Today is American Independence Day and with the United States being the spiritual home of the burger, Bujo is putting on a great deal for the day that's in it.

Customers ordering the double version of the BuJo, Piquanté, Vegan or Veggie burger from the menu can avail of a second burger for free, as long as they order a side and either a soda, shake, beer or wine each.

As well as that, Bujo has also created 'The American Pie', a 4th of July-inspired milkshake which is available just for today, which is made of of Coolhull Farm ice cream with apple pie, peanut butter & jelly.

Certainly enough to get the tastebuds tickling.

READ NEXT: Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Bujo Dublin burger, Lunch where to eat Sandymount
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Bujo Is Offering 2-For-1 Burgers All Day For The 4th Of July
Bujo Is Offering 2-For-1 Burgers All Day For The 4th Of July
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
These Stunning New Lemonades From Póg Are What Summer's About
These Stunning New Lemonades From Póg Are What Summer's About
Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July
Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July
The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Steam Dublin Has Added Four New Sandwiches To Its Menu
Steam Dublin Has Added Four New Sandwiches To Its Menu
One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin
One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin
Fancy A Free Wowburger? This Branch Is Giving Them Away
Fancy A Free Wowburger? This Branch Is Giving Them Away
Pitt Bros Are Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Every Customer Today
Pitt Bros Are Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Every Customer Today
Fire Restaurant Has A New Cocktail And We Can't Wait To Try It
Fire Restaurant Has A New Cocktail And We Can't Wait To Try It
This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"
REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"
PIC: This Is How Many Gardaí It Takes To Get One Swan Off A Busy Dublin City Road
Lifestyle

PIC: This Is How Many Gardaí It Takes To Get One Swan Off A Busy Dublin City Road
This Person Made A Fool Of Themselves On The Luas By Doing This Specific Bus Gesture
Lifestyle

This Person Made A Fool Of Themselves On The Luas By Doing This Specific Bus Gesture
Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
News

Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
PICS: "Horrific Peak Crisis" Dublin House Has Been Sold In Harold's Cross
Lifestyle

PICS: "Horrific Peak Crisis" Dublin House Has Been Sold In Harold's Cross

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sponsored

NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group