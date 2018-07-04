Bujo Is Offering 2-For-1 Burgers All Day For The 4th Of July

If you're planning a lunch/dinner date with a friend or a loved one today you could do worse than head over to Sandymount.

Today is American Independence Day and with the United States being the spiritual home of the burger, Bujo is putting on a great deal for the day that's in it.

Customers ordering the double version of the BuJo, Piquanté, Vegan or Veggie burger from the menu can avail of a second burger for free, as long as they order a side and either a soda, shake, beer or wine each.

As well as that, Bujo has also created 'The American Pie', a 4th of July-inspired milkshake which is available just for today, which is made of of Coolhull Farm ice cream with apple pie, peanut butter & jelly.

Certainly enough to get the tastebuds tickling.

