Bunsen are handing out free burgers on Saturday!

Drop all your plans, there are free Bunsen burgers going!

Bunsen Burger is opening a new store beside Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown, and they're in the mood to celebrate. And what's the best way to celebrate a new burger joint? Well, with burgers of course. And not just any burgers... oh no. These burgers are free!

Yep, it's all very exciting. Get down to the new Bunsen restaurant in Blanchardstown tomorrow, Saturday 4th December to avail of this incredible offer.

We think you should get down there early - these burgers will be available from 3pm, and once they're gone, they're gone.

And we have a feeling they are not going to last long.

Header image via Instagram/bunsenburgers

