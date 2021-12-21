Calling all meat lovers: Swords has welcomed a new smokin' hot BBQ restaurant

By Katy Thornton

December 21, 2021 at 2:47pm

From small beginnings, Smokin Bones is expanding once again!

The first Smokin Bones opened in 2013, as a small food stall. Since then it has grown in popularity, opening spots in Walkinstown and Temple Bar. The website boasts that it has "grown to be one of the biggest American Barbecue restaurants in Dublin." Now they have spread their delicious BBQ cuisine even further by launching a new spot in Swords at the Travel Lodge.

Now you can get your fave wings, ribs, burgers, and nachos at their Swords location too.

They open seven days a week from 7am, doing a stunning brekkie. Dinner will run until 8pm in line with government guidelines, and they will continue doing delivery up until 10pm.

READ ON: Beloved Clontarf coffee trailer opens southside spot

