Telly hasn't been the same since.

Maybe it's just me, but this ad just doesn't seem to have enjoyed the same ubiquity this year as it has in the past.

Can we please reinstate it to its former glory? Pretty please?

No?

Okay, fine, we'll just watch it on repeat on YouTube forever and ever.

Hmph.

READ NEXT: 13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well