By Katy Thornton

October 21, 2021 at 10:15am

Can you settle the debate of which cruffin is better?

Looks like one of our favourite bakeries is in a bit of a pickle...

Bread 41 is an elite spot for baked goods in Dublin - this we know for sure. However, what happens when you put two of their baked goods head to head in a battle for which one is better?

Bread 41 needs our help to settle the debate. Here are our fighters. On one side is the nostalgia inducing rice pudding cruffin, a strong contender. On the other is the spiced pumpkin pie which, let's face it, may have the upper hand with it being October and all. We think we know our answer, but what's yours?

Head over to their Instagram to weigh in on this debate.

