Check out this stunning limited edition tiramisu croissant

This looks just heavenly

We take croissants very seriously around here, and this one just looks amazing. The Pepper Pot Bakery in George's Arcade have worked their magic to create this tiramisu croissant. This might just be up there with the epicness of the almond croissant!

These sensational croissants are only around for a limited time only, so don't stall if you're dying to try one. If you do miss out, The Pepper Pot Bakery always bakes a range of creative and delicious pastries to try out.

The bakery open Thursday-Sunday 10-4 and the café is open 10-4 Tuesday-Saturday.

Header image via Instagram/thepepperpotbakery

READ ON: This Dublin donut place is providing treats for all kids in costume!