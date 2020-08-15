Coffee confessions: 13 fab spots you haven't tried yet

Finding new coffee spots to try is one of my favourite things to do at the weekend. Some people are into sports, some people knit, but coffee is my hobby.

I'm pretty picky when it comes to coffee and I'm willing to go pretty much anywhere for a decent one. Listen, I'm not in any way a professional connoisseur and I wouldn't be able to talk you through the 'flavour profiles' - but trust me when I say I know what's good.

These are a few spots I've tried recently...

Driftwood Coffee Co. - Finglas

Driftwood Coffee Co. is a hidden gem, they serve Upside Coffee which is roasted almost around the corner in Fairview. Plenty of choice - hot drinks, pastries, scones and even iced hot chocolates if you fancy.

One Kinda Folk - Ranelagh

Tucked away behind a dreamy ivy exterior on Dartmouth Road, this spot serves up delish 3FE coffee and some are quite insta-worthy with rose petals and cacao nibs.

Pepper Laine - Dalkey

A cutie in the middle of Dalkey village. Grab a cup of something and head towards Coliemore Harbour or Bullock Harbour for a stroll. These guys also have a good range of reusable coffee cups too if you've been on the hunt.

Tailor & Blue Coffee - Phibsborough

With urban jungle and industrial vibes - the aesthetic of this place is just spot on. No better way to start the day than with an iced latte and maybe a lemon slice. You can't have a coffee without a treat right? On occasion, these guys have the Northern Irish classic 'fifteen' treat too.

These Hands Coffee - St Stephen's Green

A handy (!) spot right at the Luas stop on Stephen's Green. Great coffee and friendly staff: both are very much appreciated, especially first thing in the morning.

Brew 204 - Harold's Cross

This cutie is well worth a visit, not only is the coffee delish - but so are their treats. I literally can't help myself when I'm in there. There is so much to choose from.

Cheeky Rascal Dublin - Howth Dart Station / Suttonians RFC

Ashamed, but also very much not ashamed that I found this lil guy through blogger Slaney O'Brien. A great recommendation - and a fab find for a cheeky flat white from the cheekiest of rascals in Dublin.

Glovers No 7 - Bray

Probably one of the best coffee spots in Bray. Vibes are tropical with a splash of neon and a side of girl gang. In the evenings they also do cheeseboards. I'm very much into it.

Bua Cafe - Glasnevin

Bua's tagline is 'your first win of the day' - and I would have to agree, this coffee is most definitely just that. Finding this place was also a win.

Boom Coffee - Inchicore

These boyos are new in town, but they've landed with a boom (sorry couldn't help it!). Bangin' coffee, serious treats and they also serve puppachinos for your pooches. Being doggo friendly definitely adds points. One to check out!

Unfiltered Coffee Co. - Inchicore

It's clear (even from Insta) that these guys just love what they do. It's banter from the moment you walk in and you're welcomed into a family of coffee lovers. Oh, and whopper coffee to go along with it.

Happy Days Coffee Van - Grangegorman

Possibly the shiniest, happiest van doing the rounds. It's most definitely a happy day after grabbing a lil flat deece here.

Coffee District - James' St.

If their coffee doesn't do the trick for you (which it will!), their sandwich board slogans certainly will. Keeping us entertained and caffeinated all day long.

Lead image via Instagram.com/onekindafolkcoffee

