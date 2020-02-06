Coffee shops Dublin - Where to go to get your fix

The hip coffee culture has taken Dublin city by storm in the past few years. Coffee shops Dublin - there are plenty, but where to go that's the real question.

There are new local cafes popping up left, right and centre, as well as bigger coffee chains, staking their claim on our cappuccinos.

One of the nicest things about independent coffee shops, however, is that they're something a bit different to your average Starbucks clone cup of joe with some randomers name written on it.

The variety independent spots offer in their blends, the often abundance of home-baked treats and the smaller, local feel all add up to make independently-owned cafes take hold of a very special place in our hearts.

They've dosed us up with caffeine on our very worst hungover days, they've warmed us up after a wet walk home and they've been there every lazy Sunday morning when we just want to read a book over a steaming cup of joe.

These are ten of our favourites independent coffee shops in Dublin at the moment, in no particular order (there's just no way we can choose one fave!)

1. Kaph

A minimally-hip coffeehouse serving 3fe coffee blends and tasty paleo-friendly snacks, Kaph is a calming retreat away from busy Grafton area, and a perfect place to get some work done on your laptop for an hour or so.

Try their coconut-soy flat white and have your life changed forever.

2. Clement and Pekoe

This bustling cafe with a neighbourhood vibe stocks coffee beans from a variety of local roasters, as well as creating a brew bar menu for their single-origin filter coffees. They also specialise in loose-leaf teas and matcha if espresso ain't your thing.

3. Proper Order

Smithfield's very own coffee experts, these guys are award-winning baristas – and it shows.

They aim to showcase the very best of coffee from around the world, making this a great place if you want to constantly taste new beans.

4. Le Petit Cafe

This super cosy cafe on Kildare St is a real home away from home kind of place. Nestle in with a cup of their delicious coffee and watch the world go by – you won't be rushed here.

https://www.facebook.com/LePetitCafe17/posts/778993239148708

5. Cloud Cafe

This spot in the North Strand is a little way out of the city, but well worth the walk. They do amazingly great and creamy coffees, and their space is so bright and cheerful. Home-made wheat-free salted caramel brownies are the cherry on top for this welcoming Northside cafe.

6. Network

This sleek addition to Kevin St is a coffee addict's dream.

With beans from 3FE and Caravan Roastery, Network brings something a bit more modern the coffee scene thanks to its industrial design and jaw-dropping latte art.

7. Coffee Angel

Coffee Angel has five locations across the city but still manages to keep a real local feel each cafe. The staff are always friendly and the coffee is hot and fresh – the perfect combination.

8. 3FE

A favourite choice amongst other coffee shops in Dublin, this expert cafe roast their own coffee beans, offer tasting courses and make excellent food produce too.

This is an amazingly chill place to go after work and network. Or you know, just relax.

9. Love Supreme

One of our favourite places in Stoneybatter, Love Supreme is a blissful retreat of brick walls and hanging plants that will give you major interior design envy. Coffee is roasted for them exclusively by Roasted Brown, and the window seats are just made for flicking through a magazine as you sip on your flat white.

10. First Draft Coffee And Wine

This teeny-tiny cafe in Portobello has the added bonus of being a creative hub for music and art in the community, and the welcoming feel is obvious as soon as you walk in.

Coffee is by Full Circle Roasters with lovely baked goods available too. A real neighbourhood gem.

Header image: Network/ Facebook