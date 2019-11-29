Close

Five Places To Grab An Afternoon Coffee In Dublin

By Sarah Finnan

November 29, 2019 at 12:46pm

Those of you who know me (and probably those of you who don’t, I ramble on about it enough), know that I am a self-proclaimed coffee snob.

Life’s too short to drink bad coffee, so do yourself a favour and check out five of the best brews in Dublin

The Fumbally

Take a trip down Fumbally Lane to the most instagrammable café in Dublin. Fueled by a genuine love for food and an appreciation for the simple pleasure of sharing a meal with friends, the café runs on community and good vibes. Fellow coffee lovers rejoice as the Fumbally also has some of the best in town; hot or cold, you can’t go wrong.

View this post on Instagram

always carb out time for good food ❤️

A post shared by Alexandra Joy Meyer (@oliveoiloves) on

Accents

A firm favourite amongst students and yuppies alike, Accents is the perfect place to perch yourself and get some work done. The café is deceptively small at first glance, but fear not as there is more seating downstairs. Get the vegan banana and walnut bread for extra fuel.

Pretty impressive latte art too.

Voici Creperie and Wine Bar

Any place with ‘Creperie’ in the title is going to get a big yes from me. Voici Creperie and Wine Bar on Rathgar Road serves some of the best coffee this side of France, not to mention their insanely tasty and very cheap lunch deal. €10 will get you a cup of freshly made soup, a galette or a weighted toastie and a coffee of your choice. Couldn’t recommend highly enough.

 

Two Fifty Square

Located just off the main road in Rathmines, Two Fifty Square is another must-hit café on your coffee tour of Dublin. Cool interior and friendly staff make this place what it is. It also has some of the best avocado toast I’ve ever had. Trust me when I say your taste buds are in for a treat.

The Music Café

Last, but certainly not least, The Music Café. Possibly one of my favourite spots in the city, it is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of the outside world. I’ve spent many a day-off happily nestled here. Bonus points that the large cappuccino is literally bigger than your whole head. You’ll be running on a caffeine buzz for hours.

View this post on Instagram

Bere il marocchino in Irlanda ☕️

A post shared by Bianca Cataldi (@biancacataldi) on

View this post on Instagram

Perfect Americano #dublinfoodie #coffeeholic

A post shared by Gilbert Dong (@grupster) on

 

Happy caffeinating!

 

