Five Places To Grab An Afternoon Coffee In Dublin

Those of you who know me (and probably those of you who don’t, I ramble on about it enough), know that I am a self-proclaimed coffee snob.
Life’s too short to drink bad coffee, so do yourself a favour and check out five of the best brews in Dublin
The Fumbally
Take a trip down Fumbally Lane to the most instagrammable café in Dublin. Fueled by a genuine love for food and an appreciation for the simple pleasure of sharing a meal with friends, the café runs on community and good vibes. Fellow coffee lovers rejoice as the Fumbally also has some of the best in town; hot or cold, you can’t go wrong.
View this post on Instagram
Dubliners are spoilt for choice when it comes to good cafes in the vibrant area of Dublin 8. The Fumbally Cafe focuses on making specialty coffee and delicious healthy food, a perfect spot to relax while exploring the galleries and markets in the area. Photo by @jack_caffrey your #BBCLocalite for #Dublin #Ireland #LoveDublin
Accents
A firm favourite amongst students and yuppies alike, Accents is the perfect place to perch yourself and get some work done. The café is deceptively small at first glance, but fear not as there is more seating downstairs. Get the vegan banana and walnut bread for extra fuel.
Pretty impressive latte art too.
View this post on Instagram
We've got a new barista and she's class! 💃💜 Make sure you come in and check out her latte art. 🎨☕ . . . . . #AccentsLounge #AccentsCoffeeAndTeaLounge #Cafe #CafeDublin #HotChocolate #VeganOptions #Vegan #CoffeeArt #Coffee #LateNightCoffee #LateNight #LatteArt #CoffeeDublin #Dublin #GlutenFree #Cappuccino #Dublinstagram #DublinFood
Voici Creperie and Wine Bar
Any place with ‘Creperie’ in the title is going to get a big yes from me. Voici Creperie and Wine Bar on Rathgar Road serves some of the best coffee this side of France, not to mention their insanely tasty and very cheap lunch deal. €10 will get you a cup of freshly made soup, a galette or a weighted toastie and a coffee of your choice. Couldn’t recommend highly enough.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday’s are made for coffee breaks ☕️ . . #voiciwinebar #voici #meat #meatboard #cheese #cheeseboard #frenchcheese #irishcheese #frenchmeat #spanishmeat #italianmeat #cheeseandwine #dublin #rathmines #voicicreperie #winetasting #winelover #winenight #saturdaynight #instafoodlover #creperie #crepes
View this post on Instagram
La Chèvre Savoury Galette🧀 Melted Irish Goats Cheese, drizzled with walnut pieces and Irish Honey, topped with fresh rocket 🌱 Did you know you can order Voici on @deliveroo_ie ? Order one of our delicious meals, desserts or bottles of wine, straight to your doorstep 🏠 . . #voici #rathmines #frenchcuisine #deliveroo #goatscheese
View this post on Instagram
CRÊPE AU NUTELLA 🍫 Home-made Belgian Crêpe with melted Nutella and fresh cream with marshmallow and banana 🍌 . . . #voiciwinebar #voici #meat #meatboard #cheese #cheeseboard #frenchcheese #irishcheese #frenchmeat #spanishmeat #italianmeat #cheeseandwine #dublin #rathmines #voicicreperie #winetasting #winelover #winenight #saturdaynight #instafoodlover #creperie #crepes
Two Fifty Square
Located just off the main road in Rathmines, Two Fifty Square is another must-hit café on your coffee tour of Dublin. Cool interior and friendly staff make this place what it is. It also has some of the best avocado toast I’ve ever had. Trust me when I say your taste buds are in for a treat.
View this post on Instagram
Keep up with your @keepcup • As we strive to challenge single use disposables, we’ve noticed a huge increase in the amount of our customers using all sorts of things to put there coffee into. For this we applaud you and as a thank you, now you get 20c off every coffee, when your bring your own cup. • 📷@coffeeshopsindublin • #thereisnoplanetb
The Music Café
Last, but certainly not least, The Music Café. Possibly one of my favourite spots in the city, it is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of the outside world. I’ve spent many a day-off happily nestled here. Bonus points that the large cappuccino is literally bigger than your whole head. You’ll be running on a caffeine buzz for hours.
Happy caffeinating!
READ NEXT: Michelle Visage Is In Dublin – Here’s The T