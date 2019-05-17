Here’s Where You Can Get €2 Artisan Coffee Today In Dublin

While rushing through town a coffee in hand is essential.

It can be hard to choose which is best, however, do you go for quality or value? Well, you can go for both!

What better way to celebrate the stunning weather than to indulge in a whopper Cloud Picker Coffee for just €2? Eh, hello? Dream.

Today, Container Coffee on Thomas Street celebrates their second year in business and will serve €2 coffees all day.

This is one of the cutest places to nab a coffee in the city with a stunning view of St. Patrick’s tower.

To wash it down nicely, the coffee shop has some deadly treats such as peanut butter and raspberry cheesecake brownies and vegan fudge from Camerino bakery. They also have some tasty lunch options including sambas and snacks.

Container Coffee has a glorious outdoor seating area that’s sure to be a hot spot for coffee lovers while the sun is out.

ABSOLUTELY BUZZIN.