This is the REAL secret to a successful business according to one Dublin café

By Sarah Finnan

February 7, 2021 at 1:38pm

Celebrating 10 years in business is an achievement under any circumstances, but it's a feat that becomes all the more impressive when factoring in the uphill struggle that the past few months have brought with them. 

Letting us all in on what the key is to thriving, not just surviving, Katie - the owner at Urbun Café in Cabinteely - took to Instagram to share her secret.

"It’s hard to believe that just over a decade ago, I was pulling all-nighters in my mum’s kitchen baking for a weekend farmers market with not a clue of what the future held for me or my little business.

"While there are lots of factors involved in making a business successful, I still stand by my belief that grit is the most key attribute for any business owner to have. You need to be able to weather many storms, especially in the hospitality sector!

"Although it’s nearly a year since we’ve offered sit-in, it always warmed my heart to see the place jam-packed at brunch time and I look forward to feeling that buzz again soon."

Content with greeting regulars at a distance, for now, Katie said that seeing people's lovely faces has been "a great tonic" while we await 'normality' to return.

Going on to thank customers and staff for their support over the years, the team are already looking ahead to many more years doing what they love.

"We had said a few months back that we’d celebrate this milestone properly with a Michelin starred lunch and champers but it wasn’t to be! Maybe next year... Thanks for the memories and here’s to another 10!"

Header image via Instagram/Urbun Café

