Sun is shining, skies are blue and ice-cream weather is well and truly on the way. Fond as we are of a 99 though, it's always hard to pass up some gelato... a challenge that locals in the Dublin 8 area are about to face on a daily basis thanks to Cream Of The Crop's move to the 'hood.

Only up and running at their new location at 90 Cork Street, D08 N5PE a matter of weeks, owner Giselle Makinde has been settling into the area nicely. First launching online back in September 2020, things have been thriving since then. Quickly outgrowing the food production lab she set up at her home in Portmarnock, the move means that Giselle can continue growing the business - also allowing her to focus on her goals of ensuring operations are as low-waste as possible.

Passionate about saving surplus food from ending up in landfill, the new Cork Street venue will enable the business to process and make use of 10 times the amount of surplus food than previously - all of which is donated or collected weekly from a range of different food producers and independent food stores around Dublin/further afield.

Flavours change regularly based on whatever ingredients are available on any given day with choices including peanut butter and coffee gelato with quinoa granola, pineapple and mint sorbet and even pear and blue cheese gelato!

Keeping a weekly record of the amount of surplus food that Cream Of The Crop receives, Giselle estimates that - within the first six months of trading - she's already prevented 1.5 tonnes of food from ending up in landfill... with that figure to increase to eight tonnes by the end of the year.

Speaking of the new venue in Dublin 8, Giselle commented:

"The reaction and response to our products and our ethos from customers is way more than I could ever have dreamt of. To be in a position to move into my own premises in Dublin after just six months is absolutely incredible and will allow me to really step things up and save so much more good food from landfill."

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice-cream gelato.

Header image via Instagram/Cream Of The Crop