Daddy's on the lookout for a second location

The cafe, that is. Not your paternal parent.

The Daddy's effect on Dublin 8 over the last few years has been a sight to behold.

The addition of the popular brunch spot seems to have completely transformed Rialto village. Throw in The Circular, Daddy's attached dog-friendly bar with a whopper craft beer selection, sun-trapped outdoor seating and Coke Lane Pizza's wood fired oven of dreams and it's easy to see why the spot is such a hit, loved by locals and visitors from further afield alike.

After three wonderful years of serving the good people of the Rialto Rivera, Daddy's is now on the hunt for a second location. A story on their Instagram yesterday reads:

We want to grow! We're on the look out for another location to spread the joy of comfort food, rooted in Irish produce.

Image via Instagram/daddysdub

If you know somewhere that'd be perfect for a second location for Daddy's, you can get in touch with them via Instagram or at [email protected]

We can't wait to see where their new brunch haven pops up. In the meantime, hit them up at their Rialto home for sublime brunch and lunch dishes showcasing the best of Irish ingredients from suppliers all over the country.

Header image via Instagram/daddysdub

