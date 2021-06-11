Delish Dublin taco spot has reopened with a tasty new cocktail option!

Good news for all the taco lovers out there, as Masa Dublin has now reopened for outdoor dining on a walk-in basis.

They have loads of tasty taco options from chicken to pork to fish, with vegan options too. And churros for dessert! You really do love to see it.

To celebrate their reopening, they also have a tasty new cocktail option:

Let's be honest, anything that's alcoholic with an ice lolly as the main ingredient is a winner for us.

Located on Drury Street, Masa is the perfect place for a few margs, a catch up and some good old fashioned people watching. Make an evening of it!

Header image via Instagram/Masa Dublin

READ NEXT: Anyone from New Zealand can get free burgers in two Dublin locations this week