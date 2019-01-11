Food and Drink

Deliveroo Has Reported An Enormous Increase In Vegan Orders Since Last Year

It seems everyone is getting in on Veganuary

Screen Shot 2019 01 11 At 09 58 53

Veganuary is well and truly underway for a lot of people and when we say a lot, we mean A LOT.

Deliveroo has reported a whopping 203% increase in vegan orders in comparison to this time last year as people become more health-conscious in the aftermath of Christmas.

Speaking about the incredible figures, Bobby Burns of Deliveroo said “December’s excesses mean that we all often spend January trying to make more conscientious decisions when it comes to food. Each year there’s pressure to create and follow a new year’s resolution. Deliveroo makes it easy by offering healthy food choices, making it easy to stick to those changes."

Screen Shot 2019 01 11 At 09 58 53

To celebrate National Chicken Curry Day (yep, it's a thing) tomorrow, Deliveroo and Garden Of Vegan in Ranelagh have teamed up to bring us a comforting vegan curry (above), consisting of chickpeas, lentils, sweetcorn, and roasted potato.

Bobby added: "We are delighted to team up with The Garden of Vegan to create a dish that’s delicious and vegan, offering our customers a great, healthy alternative."

Who says giving up meat means you have to sacrifice deliciousness?

deliveroo vegan Dublin garden of vegan
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

