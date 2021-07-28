Did you know one of Dublin's fave bakeries has a food truck in Merrion Square?

By Fiona Frawley

July 28, 2021 at 5:39pm

Did you know one of Dublin's fave bakeries has a food truck in Merrion Square?

Well gals, they do.

You can pick up Bread 41's iconic pastries and loaves from their food truck in Mount Merrion every Thursday from 9am til 2:30pm, and we wanted to let you know the good news just in time for this week.

Bread 41's Daily Dough Delivery Truck has recently added Merrion Square to its drop off list, and if you're in the area you need to hit them up this week.

If you're a Bread 41 stan, you know the feeling of that first bite into one of their twice baked almond crossaints, or the satisfaction of putting together a homemade sambo with one of their heavenly sourdough loaves. Euphoric, truly.

Maybe you've yet to experience their culinary genius and look, that's okay. We're not here to judge, we simply want to spread the good word. You can catch them Thursdays in Merrion Square, Fridays at Naomh Olaf, weekends at Blackrock Market and all day err'day at their home on Pearse Street.

Header image via Instagram/Bread 41

READ NEXT: Five things to try in Dublin this week

 

 

